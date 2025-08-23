Next Article
Punjab: Heavy flooding hits Fazilka, Ferozepur districts; 52 villages submerged
Heavy flooding has hit Punjab's Fazilka and Ferozepur districts, submerging 52 villages after huge water releases from the Harike and Hussainiwala headworks.
The situation worsened on Friday with a big spike in water discharge, piling onto damage already caused by recent heavy rains.
Relief operations underway
The state government is on high alert, with teams assessing damage and officials helping people on the ground.
Online classes are running so students don't miss out on school.
Ministers have visited flooded areas to check in and promise quick help, while essential supplies like food and fodder are being handed out to families who need them most.
Residents are being urged to stay calm as relief operations continue.