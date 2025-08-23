Next Article
Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Chamoli damages houses, roads; rescue work on
A sudden cloudburst hit Chamoli's Tharali area on Friday night, debris swept through homes and official buildings, causing serious damage to roads and infrastructure.
The local administration has jumped into action to help affected families and bring things back to normal.
One girl feared dead, 1 person missing
Tharali market, Kotdeep, and the tehsil complex were hit hardest—cars got buried under rubble and streets turned into ponds.
Sadly, a young girl is feared dead after being trapped by debris in Sagwara village. With one person still missing, police and disaster response teams are working nonstop.
Schools and anganwadi centers in Tharali tehsil are closed for safety while rescue work continues.