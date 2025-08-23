Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Chamoli damages houses, roads; rescue work on

One girl feared dead, 1 person missing

Tharali market, Kotdeep, and the tehsil complex were hit hardest—cars got buried under rubble and streets turned into ponds.

Sadly, a young girl is feared dead after being trapped by debris in Sagwara village. With one person still missing, police and disaster response teams are working nonstop.

Schools and anganwadi centers in Tharali tehsil are closed for safety while rescue work continues.