Punjab HIV cases up nearly 59% since 2010, 6,785 diagnosed India May 12, 2026

Punjab's new HIV cases have shot up by nearly 59% since 2010, with 6,785 people newly diagnosed in 2024 alone, making it the second-highest in India.

While nearby states like Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have much lower rates, Punjab's numbers are especially worrying for young people and those in their prime years.