Punjab just rolled out a massive health scheme for everyone

What does this mean for you?

This isn't just basic coverage—there are 2,356 treatment options on the list, from heart care to maternity and emergencies.

Health cards can be obtained via facilitation centers, Common Service Centres or online registration, and youth and volunteer teams will assist with door-to-door registration; physical cards may take a week or two to arrive, but beneficiaries are eligible for cashless treatment from day one after registration.

The government is backing this with serious funding (₹1,200 crore), and while top private hospitals like Fortis and Max aren't in yet, about 820-850 empanelled hospitals across Punjab are ready to go.