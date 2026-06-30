Punjab launches Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana with ₹1,000 stipends
India
Punjab is rolling out the Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana on July 1, aiming to support nearly all women in the state. Over four million women have already signed up.
Under this plan, most women will get ₹1,000 per month straight to their bank accounts, while those from Scheduled Castes will receive ₹1,500.
Punjab earmarks ₹93 billion for yojana
The government has set aside ₹93 billion for this initiative, promising direct transfers even if registration cards arrive later.
Mann also highlighted other recent moves like free electricity and transparent hiring, framing these steps as part of a bigger effort to make life better for everyday people in Punjab.