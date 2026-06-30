Punjab launches Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana with ₹1,000 stipends India Jun 30, 2026

Punjab is rolling out the Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana on July 1, aiming to support nearly all women in the state. Over four million women have already signed up.

Under this plan, most women will get ₹1,000 per month straight to their bank accounts, while those from Scheduled Castes will receive ₹1,500.