Punjab law student kills classmate, then turns gun on himself
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a first-year law student at Usma Law College in Tarn Taran district, Punjab, shot dead his classmate and then turned the gun on himself. The accused, Prince Raj Singh, shot Sandeep Kaur inside the classroom before shooting himself. They were both around 19-20 years old. Both students were in their first semester at the college.
Classroom tragedy
Incident took place before class started
The incident took place before the class had started. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh confirmed that Raj shot Kaur in the head with a pistol and then shot himself with the same weapon. While Kaur died on the spot, Raj was rushed to a hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.
CCTV
CCTV captures shooting
CCTV footage from the college premises captured the horrific scene. The video showed Raj entering the classroom and walking past Kaur, who then exited after speaking to him. Raj followed her as another unidentified classmate tried to intervene, but to no avail. Later, the third classmate was seen laughing and directing both students toward the back of the classroom.
Shooter
Classmates left in shock
The CCTV footage then showed Kaur and the third person sitting on the last bench, with Raj sitting in front of them. As Kaur stood up, Raj pulled out a pistol from his bag and shot her in the head. He then walked three steps forward and shot himself in the head as well. The third classmate was left shocked, checking on Kaur before fleeing with other students.
Ongoing probe
Police investigating motive behind crime
The police have launched an investigation to find out the motive behind this shocking crime. Kaur mother, Harjinder, said she received a call from school officials asking her to come to college right away. She expressed shock and disbelief over the incident and questioned how a student could bring a weapon into the college premises. "I was not told that she was shot," Harjinder said after finding her daughter lying motionless at the college.