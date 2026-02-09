Punjab law student kills classmate, then turns gun on himself

In a shocking incident, a first-year law student at Usma Law College in Tarn Taran district, Punjab , shot dead his classmate and then turned the gun on himself. The accused, Prince Raj Singh, shot Sandeep Kaur inside the classroom before shooting himself. They were both around 19-20 years old. Both students were in their first semester at the college.

Classroom tragedy Incident took place before class started The incident took place before the class had started. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh confirmed that Raj shot Kaur in the head with a pistol and then shot himself with the same weapon. While Kaur died on the spot, Raj was rushed to a hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.

CCTV CCTV captures shooting CCTV footage from the college premises captured the horrific scene. The video showed Raj entering the classroom and walking past Kaur, who then exited after speaking to him. Raj followed her as another unidentified classmate tried to intervene, but to no avail. Later, the third classmate was seen laughing and directing both students toward the back of the classroom.

Shooter Classmates left in shock The CCTV footage then showed Kaur and the third person sitting on the last bench, with Raj sitting in front of them. As Kaur stood up, Raj pulled out a pistol from his bag and shot her in the head. He then walked three steps forward and shot himself in the head as well. The third classmate was left shocked, checking on Kaur before fleeing with other students.

