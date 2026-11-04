Punjab logs 2,196 stubble-burning incidents, 494 FIRs, ₹32.05L fines
India
Punjab has logged 2,196 stubble-burning incidents this season, adding to the region's air pollution woes.
Authorities have filed 494 FIRs and handed out fines totaling ₹32.05 lakh, about two-thirds of which has already been collected.
Tarn Taran tops 545 stubble-burning cases
Tarn Taran tops the list with 545 cases, but other districts are also seeing plenty of crop burning.
The state is stepping up to tackle this ongoing issue.