Punjab logs season high 1,447 farm fires, total 6,154 India May 09, 2026

Punjab just logged its highest single-day count of farm fires this season: 1,447 cases on Friday, May 8.

That brings the total to 6,154 so far, way above last year's numbers.

This jump comes even though there have been more awareness drives and stricter enforcement measures against burning crop residue as farmers get ready for paddy planting next month.