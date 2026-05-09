Punjab logs season high 1,447 farm fires, total 6,154
India
Punjab just logged its highest single-day count of farm fires this season: 1,447 cases on Friday, May 8.
That brings the total to 6,154 so far, way above last year's numbers.
This jump comes even though there have been more awareness drives and stricter enforcement measures against burning crop residue as farmers get ready for paddy planting next month.
Ferozepur leads Punjab with 625 incidents
Ferozepur leads with 625 fire incidents this season, followed by Bathinda (586) and Sangrur (550).
Bathinda, Amritsar, and Moga saw the most new cases on Friday.
Officials say we might see even more fires soon as farmers rush to clear their fields, raising worries about air pollution just before paddy transplanting begins.