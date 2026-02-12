Punjab: Male student shoots female classmate, then himself
India
A heartbreaking incident shook Mai Bhago Law College in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on February 9, 2026.
In a classroom, 20-year-old Prince Raj shot his classmate Sandeep Kaur, 19, and then turned the gun on himself.
The entire event was caught on classroom CCTV, leaving students in shock.
Raj had been harassing Sandeep
Police said the weapon appeared to be illegal and have registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.
According to Sandeep's family, Raj had been harassing her and even followed her home before this happened.
Both students were from different villages in Punjab—Raj from Mallian and Sandeep from Naushehra Pannuan.