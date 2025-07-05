Next Article

India • Jul 05, 2025 Punjab man trapped in Colombian trafficking nightmare

Balwinder Singh, 25, from Punjab, set out for a job abroad in July 2024 hoping to reach the US, but ended up trafficked and held by criminals in Colombia.

For five months, he was tortured as his captors tried to extort more money from his family.

After a daring escape and walking over 600km to safety, Balwinder finally managed to contact home.