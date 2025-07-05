Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Punjab man trapped in Colombian trafficking nightmare
Balwinder Singh, 25, from Punjab, set out for a job abroad in July 2024 hoping to reach the US, but ended up trafficked and held by criminals in Colombia.
For five months, he was tortured as his captors tried to extort more money from his family.
After a daring escape and walking over 600km to safety, Balwinder finally managed to contact home.
TL;DR
Family paid ₹28 lakh for his US journey
Singh's family had already paid ₹28 lakh to local agents for his US journey.
When they learned about his situation—and saw videos sent by the traffickers—they reached out for help.
With support from MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and Indian authorities, efforts are underway to ensure Balwinder's safe return.