Punjab mandates AI in government schools for Classes 1-12
India
Punjab just became the first Indian state to make Artificial Intelligence (AI) a required subject for all students from Class one to 12 in government schools.
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains pointed out that nearly 40% of jobs worldwide could be impacted by AI, so learning these skills early is key.
AI Kranti trains 12,000 computer teachers
The AI Kranti program starts with basics like using AI responsibly and builds up to advanced projects by senior classes, aiming to match countries like China and South Korea.
Over 12,000 computer teachers are being trained as AI instructors, with big names like Google and Amazon pitching in.
Eventually, the plan will reach around 3.15 million students across more than 25,000 government schools, helping them stay future-ready.