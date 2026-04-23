Punjab mandis have 7.15 million tons wheat, only 21% picked
India
Punjab's grain markets are packed to the brim with wheat; more than 7.15 million metric tons have arrived since April 18, thanks to relaxed government rules.
But here is the catch: only about 21% has actually been picked up so far.
The rest is just sitting there, risking spoilage, especially after new standards for damaged grain kicked in mid-April.
Punjab farmers face jammed mandi roads
With so much wheat piling up, roads around mandis are jammed, and farmers are left waiting.
Unseasonal rains delayed arrivals, making things worse.
Even though officials say they are working to speed things up, many farmers still face long waits and nowhere safe to store their crop.