Punjab mandis have 7.15 million tons wheat, only 21% picked India Apr 23, 2026

Punjab's grain markets are packed to the brim with wheat; more than 7.15 million metric tons have arrived since April 18, thanks to relaxed government rules.

But here is the catch: only about 21% has actually been picked up so far.

The rest is just sitting there, risking spoilage, especially after new standards for damaged grain kicked in mid-April.