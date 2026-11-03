Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian meets family of Parvinder Jhota

Punjab's agriculture minister, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, finally met the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota, an anti-drug activist who was murdered last month.

Khudian was the first leader from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to visit Jhota's family.

Khudian and MLA Gurpreet Singh Banwali spent time with Jhota's family in Mansa, listening to their concerns.