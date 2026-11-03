Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian meets family of Parvinder Jhota
Punjab's agriculture minister, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, finally met the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota, an anti-drug activist who was murdered last month.
Khudian was the first leader from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to visit Jhota's family.
Khudian and MLA Gurpreet Singh Banwali spent time with Jhota's family in Mansa, listening to their concerns.
Insaaf Committee protests as family waits
The Insaaf Committee has been protesting for weeks, demanding justice for Jhota and a meeting with top Punjab officials, even calling for the chief minister and police chief to resign.
Jhota's father said they have not received any real assurance yet, so the family is still waiting at the hospital with his body until their demands are addressed.
The government is considering compensation and more talks soon to help break the deadlock.