Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar arrested in officer suicide case
India
Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a Punjab State Warehousing Corporation officer, allegedly died by suicide on March 21 after consuming a poisonous substance at his residence in Amritsar after a video surfaced in which he named former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and said he had taken the step out of fear of the minister.
Bhullar has been arrested; his father Sukhdev Singh and PA Dilbag Singh have not been arrested yet.
Mobile holds key evidence; family hasn't handed it over yet
Police believe Randhawa's mobile holds key evidence, including the video, but the family hasn't handed it over yet (though they say they will).
The case has led to protests and calls for a deeper probe.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was ready to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.