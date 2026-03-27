Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar arrested in officer suicide case India Mar 27, 2026

Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a Punjab State Warehousing Corporation officer, allegedly died by suicide on March 21 after consuming a poisonous substance at his residence in Amritsar after a video surfaced in which he named former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and said he had taken the step out of fear of the minister.

Bhullar has been arrested; his father Sukhdev Singh and PA Dilbag Singh have not been arrested yet.