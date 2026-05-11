Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora arrested in alleged ₹100 cr laundering

ED alleges HSRL sent ₹27.73 cr

The ED claims HSRL sent ₹27.73 crore to S K Enterprises, a company tied to Kamal Ahmad, a daily-wage worker who says his identity was misused and denies any role.

HSRL also reportedly faked exports worth over ₹100 crore to two UAE-based firms linked to its own associates, while fake invoices were used inside India to cover their tracks.

Arora is now in ED custody for seven days as investigators dig deeper, with the next court hearing set for May 16.