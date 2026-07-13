Punjab monsoon pauses after 10 days as IMD forecasts dryness
India
Punjab's monsoon, which kicked off on July 2, has already taken a break after only 10 days of rain.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says the next week will be mostly dry for northwest India, including Punjab, thanks to shifting weather patterns and dry winds moving in.
Punjab rainfall deficit at 23%
June was unusually dry for Punjab, with rainfall slightly more than half of what's normal.
Recent showers helped a bit, but the deficit still stands at 23%.
With no new rains expected before mid-July, farmers, especially those planting paddy, might have to lean more on canal water and groundwater to get by.