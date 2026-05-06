Punjab on alert after 2 back-to-back explosions near defense establishments
What's the story
Punjab is on high alert after two explosions rocked areas near Border Security Force (BSF) establishments in Jalandhar and Amritsar. The first blast occurred outside the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar's BSF Chowk, where a parked delivery scooter exploded. No casualties were reported but eyewitnesses said the scooter caught fire immediately after the explosion, causing panic among people in the area.
Amritsar blast
Second explosion in Amritsar near army camp
The second explosion occurred hours later in the Khasa area of Amritsar, outside an Army camp near BSF installations. Preliminary investigations suggest a motorcycle-borne assailant may have hurled a grenade at the site. This area is located about 15km from the Attari-Wagah international border. Aditya Warrier, Superintendent of Police (SP) for Amritsar Rural, confirmed that the blast took place between 10:30pm and 11pm and that police and army personnel were immediately rushed to the spot.
Political response
Opposition slams AAP government over blasts
Per PTI, the scooter rider has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a 22-year-old delivery agent. His relative said he called his father immediately after the incident. Opposition parties have slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over these blasts. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring expressed concern over the law and order situation in Punjab, saying while such incidents raise grave national security concerns, "the AAP-led Punjab government is busy parading its MLAs before the President."