LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Punjab on alert after 2 back-to-back explosions near defense establishments 
Punjab on alert after 2 back-to-back explosions near defense establishments 
No casualties were reported in the blasts

Punjab on alert after 2 back-to-back explosions near defense establishments 

By Chanshimla Varah
May 06, 2026
11:25 am
What's the story

Punjab is on high alert after two explosions rocked areas near Border Security Force (BSF) establishments in Jalandhar and Amritsar. The first blast occurred outside the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar's BSF Chowk, where a parked delivery scooter exploded. No casualties were reported but eyewitnesses said the scooter caught fire immediately after the explosion, causing panic among people in the area.

Amritsar blast

Second explosion in Amritsar near army camp

The second explosion occurred hours later in the Khasa area of Amritsar, outside an Army camp near BSF installations. Preliminary investigations suggest a motorcycle-borne assailant may have hurled a grenade at the site. This area is located about 15km from the Attari-Wagah international border. Aditya Warrier, Superintendent of Police (SP) for Amritsar Rural, confirmed that the blast took place between 10:30pm and 11pm and that police and army personnel were immediately rushed to the spot.

Political response

Opposition slams AAP government over blasts

Per PTI, the scooter rider has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a 22-year-old delivery agent. His relative said he called his father immediately after the incident. Opposition parties have slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over these blasts. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring expressed concern over the law and order situation in Punjab, saying while such incidents raise grave national security concerns, "the AAP-led Punjab government is busy parading its MLAs before the President."

Advertisement