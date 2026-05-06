Punjab on alert after 2 back-to-back explosions near defense establishments 

Amritsar blast

Second explosion in Amritsar near army camp

The second explosion occurred hours later in the Khasa area of Amritsar, outside an Army camp near BSF installations. Preliminary investigations suggest a motorcycle-borne assailant may have hurled a grenade at the site. This area is located about 15km from the Attari-Wagah international border. Aditya Warrier, Superintendent of Police (SP) for Amritsar Rural, confirmed that the blast took place between 10:30pm and 11pm and that police and army personnel were immediately rushed to the spot.