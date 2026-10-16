Punjab on edge after 2 killings linked to anti-drug confrontations
Punjab is on edge after two violent attacks linked to the fight against drug sales.
Bikramjit Singh was killed in Shri Hargobindpur for allegedly opposing the sale of drugs. Two others were hurt in the attack.
This came just two days after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead during a confrontation over illegal drug sales.
Parvinder Singh Jhota killing sparks protests
Jhota's murder sparked statewide protests and a bandh, with shops and markets shutting down in many districts.
The accused shooter, Ashwani Kumar, has been arrested in Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, anger boiled over as authorities initiated bulldozer action at Kumar's store in Mansa, while mobs, including some Nihangs, vandalized the shop with swords, sticks and stones despite a heavy police presence.
The incidents highlight growing frustration among locals about rising drug-related crime in the state.