Punjab overtakes Kerala to top NITI Aayog 2026 education rankings

Mission Samarth boosts Punjab school infrastructure

Punjab's rise comes from smart moves like Mission Samarth and Schools of Eminence, which boosted school infrastructure, even after COVID-19.

Nearly all government schools now have electricity and computers, and most have smart classrooms.

Dropout rates are down too: about 90% of Class 10 students move on to Class 11.

Plus, more students are cracking tough exams—786 government school students cleared JEE Main and over 1,200 made it through NEET this year.

The state also got a shout-out for bridging rural-urban gaps and promoting gender equity.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains credits these wins to the recent reforms.