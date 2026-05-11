Punjab overtakes Kerala to top NITI Aayog 2026 education rankings
Big news in the education world: Punjab just overtook Kerala to become number one in NITI Aayog's 2026 school education rankings.
The report looked at how well students did in classes three and nine, and Punjab's reforms under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann really paid off.
For Class three, Punjab scored 82% in language and 78% in math (Kerala got 75% and 70%).
In Class nine math, Punjab led with 52%, while Kerala was at 45%.
Mission Samarth boosts Punjab school infrastructure
Punjab's rise comes from smart moves like Mission Samarth and Schools of Eminence, which boosted school infrastructure, even after COVID-19.
Nearly all government schools now have electricity and computers, and most have smart classrooms.
Dropout rates are down too: about 90% of Class 10 students move on to Class 11.
Plus, more students are cracking tough exams—786 government school students cleared JEE Main and over 1,200 made it through NEET this year.
The state also got a shout-out for bridging rural-urban gaps and promoting gender equity.
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains credits these wins to the recent reforms.