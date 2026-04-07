Punjab plans April 13 bill punishing Guru Granth Sahib desecration India Apr 07, 2026

Punjab is set to introduce a new bill on April 13 that could bring harsher punishments for anyone found guilty of disrespecting the Guru Granth Sahib, which Sikhs consider their living Guru.

Instead of focusing on publication rights (which the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, or SGPC, already manages), this update zeroes in on stricter penalties for desecration.

Legal experts say the law might need a green light from the President, since it deals with criminal matters.

Previous attempts at similar laws got stuck over concerns about fairness across religions.