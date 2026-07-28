Punjab Police: alleged cross-border handler planned Sangrur BJP petrol bomb
India
Punjab Police said a 'cross-border handler' had allegedly planned the petrol bomb attack on the BJP office in Sangrur.
The two men involved were reportedly recruited on social media and promised ₹2,200 for their part, but never got paid.
Police catch suspects, probe cross-border links
Both suspects, Happy Singh and Jaspreet Singh, were caught within 24 hours.
Police seized their motorcycle and phones, registered a case under serious charges, and are now digging into possible cross-border links to find out if bigger networks are involved.