Punjab Police arrest 183 people in massive gangster crackdown

Over 11,000 arrests since drive began

Alongside the gangster arrests, police recovered three weapons and arrested seven proclaimed offenders.

Preventive steps were taken against 150 others, while some were released after questioning.

In total, over 11,000 people have been arrested since the drive began.

On the same day, a separate anti-drug operation led to 83 more arrests and seizures of heroin and cash—bringing drug-related arrests in the last 360 days to 51,086.