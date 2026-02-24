Punjab Police arrest 183 people in massive gangster crackdown
On February 24, Punjab Police carried out a huge crackdown under their "Gangstran Te Vaar" campaign, arresting 183 people during raids at 587 locations.
This is part of an ongoing push—launched last month—to take on organized crime in the state.
Over 11,000 arrests since drive began
Alongside the gangster arrests, police recovered three weapons and arrested seven proclaimed offenders.
Preventive steps were taken against 150 others, while some were released after questioning.
In total, over 11,000 people have been arrested since the drive began.
On the same day, a separate anti-drug operation led to 83 more arrests and seizures of heroin and cash—bringing drug-related arrests in the last 360 days to 51,086.
Police seek public help in tackling gangsters
To get more people involved in fighting crime, Punjab Police have appealed to the public to share information about gangsters.
Tips can be shared anonymously through a special helpline (93946-93946), making it easier—and safer—for anyone to help out.