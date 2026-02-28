Punjab Police arrest 2 men with RDX bomb in major bust
India
Punjab Police just stopped a major terror plot.
On February 28, they arrested two local men, Mahavir @ Kaka and Manpreet @ Mani, who were allegedly working for handlers based abroad.
During the raid near SBS Nagar bypass, officers found a ready-to-use 2.5kg RDX bomb with both remote and timer detonation options.
Police believe suspects were planning attacks as part of network
Police believe the suspects were planning attacks as part of a larger network.
Police called the operation a success, saying it foiled a major terror conspiracy and highlighted how dangerous the seized IED was.
The arrest comes amid earlier arrests involving Pakistan-ISI modules and BKI handlers—showing ongoing efforts to track down these networks and keep people safe.