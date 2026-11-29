Punjab Police arrest 2 suspects linked to ISI-backed Khalistan group
Punjab Police just stopped a major threat by arresting two people linked to an ISI-backed Khalistan terror group in SBS Nagar.
Officers intercepted and apprehended both key operatives from the Behram-Phagwara Road near Village Chak Mai Dass Gate in SBS Nagar, and seized grenades, pistols, and live cartridges.
According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the duo was planning an attack meant to disrupt peace in the state.
Dinesh Kumar and Merry Mahajan intercepted
The suspects, Dinesh Kumar (also known as Sourav) and Merry Mahajan, were intercepted on the Behram-Phagwara Road near Village Chak Mai Dass Gate in SBS Nagar after procuring a consignment of weapons under instructions from their foreign handlers.
This joint effort involved multiple police agencies working together, and legal action against those involved is already underway.