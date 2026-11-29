Punjab Police just stopped a major threat by arresting two people linked to an ISI-backed Khalistan terror group in SBS Nagar.

Officers intercepted and apprehended both key operatives from the Behram-Phagwara Road near Village Chak Mai Dass Gate in SBS Nagar, and seized grenades, pistols, and live cartridges.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the duo was planning an attack meant to disrupt peace in the state.