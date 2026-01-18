Punjab Police arrest 227 drug smugglers in statewide operation

What they found—and the bigger picture

During the operation, police registered 200 FIRs and seized heroin, opium, ganja, thousands of intoxicant pills, and cash linked to trafficking.

Since March last year, this campaign has led to over 45,000 arrests and massive drug seizures—plus more than 90,000 people have sought help at de-addiction centers.

It's a big push to clean up Punjab's streets and support those wanting to break free from addiction.