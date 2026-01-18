Punjab Police arrest 227 drug smugglers in statewide operation
Punjab Police just pulled off a huge anti-drug sweep, arresting 227 alleged drug smugglers across all 28 districts in one day.
This was part of the ongoing "Yudh Nashian Virudh" campaign, carried out following directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav and in line with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's directives to work toward a drug-free state.
The team hit over 800 spots between 11am and 2pm targeting networks fueling the state's drug problem.
What they found—and the bigger picture
During the operation, police registered 200 FIRs and seized heroin, opium, ganja, thousands of intoxicant pills, and cash linked to trafficking.
Since March last year, this campaign has led to over 45,000 arrests and massive drug seizures—plus more than 90,000 people have sought help at de-addiction centers.
It's a big push to clean up Punjab's streets and support those wanting to break free from addiction.