Punjab Police arrest 3 in Amritsar with 17.5kg heroin
Punjab Police just arrested two men and a juvenile in Amritsar after catching them with 17.5kg of heroin.
The trio was stopped soon after picking up the stash near the Ajnala border, with plans to move it further along the Amritsar-Ajnala road.
Naraingarh men accused of drone smuggling
The suspects, Arun alias Rehmat and Rahul Singh from Naraingarh, allegedly used drones to bring heroin across the India-Pakistan border.
Police also seized their black Hero Splendor motorcycle tied to the operation.
According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, investigators are now digging deeper into their network, and a case has been filed under strict anti-drug laws at the State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar.