Punjab Police arrest 3 in Ferozepur ISI-linked spy ring

Turns out, these cameras were set up to secretly stream live footage of sensitive military spots straight to handlers in Pakistan using special apps. After the arrests, a case was filed in Amritsar . Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora shared that the same ISI handler has been behind similar spy activities before.

Punjab DGP warns, police probe network

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav highlighted how affordable tech is making spying easier, saying this bust shows why we need to stay sharp about security risks.

The police are now digging deeper to find out how this network operated and who else might be involved.