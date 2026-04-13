Punjab Police arrest 6 in Amritsar over Pakistan-backed terror links

DGP Yadav: Pakistan handler promised money

According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, this group was getting orders from a handler in Pakistan and promised money for targeting police sites.

They're also linked to recent attacks like the one outside Chandigarh's BJP office earlier this month, as well as previous strikes on state intelligence headquarters in Mohali and the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran.

Investigations are still underway to break up this network for good.