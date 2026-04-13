Punjab Police arrest 6 in Amritsar over Pakistan-backed terror links
India
Punjab Police just arrested six people suspected of being part of a Pakistan-backed terror group, following a grenade attack on the Bhindi Saida police station in Amritsar.
The operation also led to the recovery of two pistols, and police say these suspects were working under instructions from across the border.
DGP Yadav: Pakistan handler promised money
According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, this group was getting orders from a handler in Pakistan and promised money for targeting police sites.
They're also linked to recent attacks like the one outside Chandigarh's BJP office earlier this month, as well as previous strikes on state intelligence headquarters in Mohali and the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran.
Investigations are still underway to break up this network for good.