Punjab Police arrest over 22,000 in 'Gangstran te Vaar' operation

Punjab Police seize weapons drugs ₹1Cr

The operation has led to over 62,000 raids across the state, resulting in the seizure of hundreds of weapons, explosives, drugs like heroin and opium, and more than ₹1 crore in drug money.

Police are also using technology, including AI, to track and monitor criminal activity and encouraging people to report suspicious behavior through an Anti-Gangster Helpline, showing they are serious about making Punjab safer for everyone.