Punjab Police arrest over 22,000 in 'Gangstran te Vaar' operation
India
Punjab Police have been on a mission to break up organized crime with their Gangstran Te Vaar operation, launched in January.
So far, over 22,000 people have been arrested and more than 10,000 detained as police target not just gangsters but also their networks and finances.
Punjab Police seize weapons drugs ₹1Cr
The operation has led to over 62,000 raids across the state, resulting in the seizure of hundreds of weapons, explosives, drugs like heroin and opium, and more than ₹1 crore in drug money.
Police are also using technology, including AI, to track and monitor criminal activity and encouraging people to report suspicious behavior through an Anti-Gangster Helpline, showing they are serious about making Punjab safer for everyone.