Punjab Police arrest Sumit Kumar in Amritsar, foil cross-border plot
India
Punjab Police stopped a cross-border terror plan by arresting 24-year-old Sumit Kumar (aka Pandit) in Amritsar.
He was caught with a hand grenade, a 9-mm Glock pistol, and live cartridges, pretty serious stuff.
A case has been filed under several arms and explosives laws.
Sumit Kumar chatted with ISI handlers
Police found another grenade during questioning, linking Kumar to handlers across the border.
According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, Kumar was chatting with ISI handlers on Instagram and was allegedly told to target police spots and public places.
Turns out he had also been involved in a drug case before.
All this helped police shut down plans to stir up trouble in the region.