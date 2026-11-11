Punjab Police bust 2 Amritsar arms networks, seize 14 pistols
Punjab Police just busted two illegal arms networks in Amritsar, arresting six people and recovering 14 pistols.
The suspects were reportedly working with foreign handlers and used drones to get the weapons, which were then passed on to individuals involved in criminal activities.
Yadav said further investigation is underway to identify other associates and establish backward and forward linkages to dismantle the wider illegal arms supply networks.
Police nab 6 in Amritsar raids
The police carried out two separate raids: first catching five men with six pistols, then nabbing another suspect with eight more.
The seized guns include 0.30-bore TISAS Zigana and 9mm models.
FIRs have been filed under the Arms Act at local police stations, and the investigation is ongoing to find more people involved in this network.