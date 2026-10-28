Punjab Police bust 5 Amritsar smuggling rings seize 24 pistols
India
Punjab Police just took down five smuggling networks in Amritsar, arresting 10 people, including an army soldier.
The busts led to the seizure of 24 pistols and over 20kg of heroin.
Most suspects were caught in separate rural police operations, while a counterintelligence team nabbed three more linked to cross-border smuggling.
Punjab Police probe drone gun deliveries
Police say some guns were delivered by drone, and they're now looking into international connections behind these rings.
Among those arrested was army soldier Yudhvir Singh, found with a pistol during a raid.
Police recovered 24 pistols and over 20kg of heroin from the possession of the accused.
All suspects are facing serious charges under arms and narcotics laws.