Punjab Police bust cross-border arms ring in Amritsar, arrest 5
India
Punjab Police just busted a cross-border arms smuggling ring in Amritsar, arresting five people, including a father-son duo.
Officers seized a.30-bore assault rifle, two grenades, and 13 imported pistols from the group.
They also took away two motorcycles used in the operation.
Suspects used drones in Ajnala drop
Acting on tip-offs about an arms drop near Teri village (Ajnala), police found the suspects were using drones to bring in weapons from abroad.
The group stayed under the radar by chatting through encrypted apps.
According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, more investigation is underway to uncover everyone involved and break up the network for good.