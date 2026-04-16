Punjab Police bust ISI-linked module, arrest 1, seize 4 grenades
India
Punjab Police just took down a terror module linked to Pakistan's ISI, arresting one suspect and seizing four hand grenades.
The operation was a joint effort by special teams from Amritsar, Mohali, and the Counter Intelligence Wing.
DGP Gaurav Yadav confirms overseas handlers
According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, the arrested man had overseas handlers and was linked to a grenade attack in Chandigarh.
Police are now working to track down others connected to the group, highlighting their ongoing commitment to keeping Punjab safe from cross-border threats.