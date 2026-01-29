Punjab police constable killed over sandwich bill dispute in Patiala
India
Amandeep Singh, a 26-year-old police head constable who was not in uniform, was stabbed to death in Nabha in Patiala district on January 25, 2026 after an argument with locals about paying for a sandwich.
The attack happened during a power cut near Bouran Gate.
Singh's brother Navdeep was also injured but is now stable.
All accused arrested; family demands justice
Police quickly arrested all seven people involved within 48 hours using CCTV and raids.
Officials confirmed the murder was about money—not gang rivalry.
Singh's family has refused postmortem and cremation until all suspects were caught, sharing concerns for their safety.
Singh leaves behind his wife and young child.