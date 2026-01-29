Punjab police constable killed over sandwich bill dispute in Patiala India Jan 29, 2026

Amandeep Singh, a 26-year-old police head constable who was not in uniform, was stabbed to death in Nabha in Patiala district on January 25, 2026 after an argument with locals about paying for a sandwich.

The attack happened during a power cut near Bouran Gate.

Singh's brother Navdeep was also injured but is now stable.