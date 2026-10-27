Punjab Police crack down on cross-border smuggling, arrest 7
Punjab Police just cracked down on a major cross-border smuggling ring, arresting seven people, including an army soldier, on Tuesday.
The raids took place in Gharinda, Amritsar Rural and Kathunangal police jurisdictions, leading to the seizure of 14 pistols and 20.130kg of heroin.
Smugglers used drones to drop pistols
The group used drones to sneak weapons into Punjab, with the first arrests catching Uday and Patras carrying drone-dropped pistols.
Army soldier Yudhvir Singh was arrested with a.30 bore pistol while he was home on leave, and a comprehensive report detailing Singh's involvement in cross-border smuggling is being sent to senior army officials.
Two others were caught with 20.130kg of heroin, while more firearms turned up during follow-up arrests.
Police say an international handler was behind the operation, and investigations are still unfolding to track everyone involved.