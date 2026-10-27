Punjab Police crack down on cross-border smuggling, arrest 7

The group used drones to sneak weapons into Punjab, with the first arrests catching Uday and Patras carrying drone-dropped pistols.

Army soldier Yudhvir Singh was arrested with a.30 bore pistol while he was home on leave, and a comprehensive report detailing Singh's involvement in cross-border smuggling is being sent to senior army officials.

Two others were caught with 20.130kg of heroin, while more firearms turned up during follow-up arrests.

Police say an international handler was behind the operation, and investigations are still unfolding to track everyone involved.