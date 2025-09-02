Next Article
Punjab Police nab 2 Lawrence Bishnoi gang associates, seize weapons
Punjab Police just caught two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang in Sri Mukhtsar Sahib, grabbing five illegal weapons and extra magazines in the process.
According to officials, these arrests are part of a bigger push to stop organized crime.
Police are now questioning the men to get more info
The two men are being questioned to uncover more about the gang's operations.
This comes right after police also busted a Babbar Khalsa International terror module on August 31, arresting two others and seizing weapons and a grenade.
The police say they're committed to tracking down more members and breaking up these networks.