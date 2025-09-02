Next Article
Bengaluru to have 5 municipal corporations instead of 1
Big changes are coming to Bengaluru!
The Karnataka government just announced that the city will be split into five separate municipal corporations—Bengaluru West, South, North, East, and Central.
This move, part of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, is all about making local governance smoother and more efficient.
Why the change?
With Bengaluru's population booming, the old BBMP structure was struggling to keep up.
Senior officers will lead each new corporation for better service delivery.
Plus, a new Greater Bengaluru Authority will oversee everything—with the Chief Minister at the helm—to help manage this fast-growing city more effectively.