Couple duped of ₹1cr in medical college seat scam
A Kirti Nagar couple lost ₹1 crore after scammers promised their daughter a spot in a medical college.
Between 2021 and 2022, three people pretended to be officials from the Medical Council of India and government ministries, convincing the family to pay in installments—sometimes even handing over cash at hotels near Delhi airport.
Suspicions grow after bounced cheque
The fraudsters sent fake emails about admission delays and told the couple not to contact the college directly.
Things got suspicious when a security cheque for ₹32.5 lakh bounced, and visiting the college revealed no record of their daughter.
The scam was finally reported by the wife in August 2024, after her husband's passing last November.
Police are now investigating as the suspects were reportedly planning to flee the country.