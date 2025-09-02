Next Article
Kerala woman, minor boy missing for days found in Karnataka
A 30-year-old woman from Kerala has been arrested after she allegedly ran away with her 17-year-old relative.
Both disappeared for several days before police tracked them down in Karnataka, following missing complaints from their families.
They reportedly stayed off their phones the entire time.
Woman accused of sexually exploiting minor
Police say the woman first met the boy at a family event and is accused of sexually exploiting him.
After her husband tried to bring her home, she left with the teen from his village.
She's now in judicial custody under charges from the POCSO Act (which protects minors), while the boy has been handed over to his relatives.