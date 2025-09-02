Next Article
Rapido driver helps activist reach home after 6-hour traffic jam
On Monday, Gurugram was hit with over 100mm of rain, leaving roads flooded and traffic at a standstill.
In the middle of this mess, Rapido driver Suraj Maurya patiently helped activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj get home—even after six hours stuck in traffic.
Bhardwaj shared her experience on X
Bhardwaj shared her gratitude on X, saying Suraj "didn't complain at all" during the ordeal.
Her post—with videos of waterlogged streets—quickly caught people's attention and praise online.
Meanwhile, authorities asked offices to go remote and schools to switch to online classes as major roads like NH-8 faced massive jams.