Punjab Police probe 4 sacrilege cases under new 2026 law India Jul 03, 2026

Punjab Police is looking into four cases under The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib (Amendment) Act, 2026, a law introduced in April that brings stricter penalties for sacrilege.

The first case popped up in Muktsar on May 1, with others following in Mohali, Jalandhar, and Malerkotla.

Even though Akal Takht asked for the law to be paused and amended, nothing official has changed yet.