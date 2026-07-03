Punjab Police probe 4 sacrilege cases under new 2026 law
Punjab Police is looking into four cases under The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib (Amendment) Act, 2026, a law introduced in April that brings stricter penalties for sacrilege.
The first case popped up in Muktsar on May 1, with others following in Mohali, Jalandhar, and Malerkotla.
Even though Akal Takht asked for the law to be paused and amended, nothing official has changed yet.
Act sets 3 years to life
The Act sets a minimum of three years, and up to life imprisonment, for anyone found guilty of sacrilege. It also ties in sections from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
In Mohali, one person was arrested after pages of Gutka Sahib were found scattered; investigations in the other cities are ongoing, with a Special Investigation Team leading the probe in that city.