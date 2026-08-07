Punjab Police say Delhi Jantar Mantar protesters unconnected to ISI
Punjab Police has set the record straight: there is no link between the recent Jantar Mantar protests in Delhi and any Pakistan's ISI-backed terror module.
This clarification comes after some edited clips from an August 4 press conference were circulated on social media, misleading people into thinking protesters were linked to the terror module.
The police emphasized that the protesters had no connection with the module.
Online edited clips misrepresented press conference
Officials explained that the original press conference only mentioned a few accused who visited Jantar Mantar and planned attacks, but these individuals weren't actually part of the protests.
Edited clips circulating online twisted their statements with misleading captions and visuals.
Punjab Police are treating this as a serious issue and will take legal action against those spreading misinformation.