Punjab cop caught planting drugs at religious leader's home
What's the story
A hidden camera video has allegedly exposed a Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) planting heroin at the home of Mahant Kashmir Giri. The ASI, Sukhdev Singh, was suspended after the footage surfaced. The incident took place during a police raid that followed the arrest of Giri's driver, Gurjant Singh, alias Janta with 7.5gm of heroin.
Raid details
Police claimed to recover heroin from Giri's residence
The police claimed that the driver's interrogation led them to Mahant Giri.
During the raid, they claimed to have recovered around 30gm of heroin from under a bed mattress and arrested Giri on drug trafficking charges.
However, a hidden camera video installed by Giri's family has disputed the police's claims.
Footage controversy
Hidden camera video raises questions on police's claims
The viral video allegedly shows ASI Sukhdev entering the room in plain clothes before the police team arrives and placing a packet under the bed mattress.
Moments later, police personnel enter with Mahant Giri and claim to find heroin from the same spot where ASI Sukhdev allegedly placed it.
Mahant, who was arrested after the alleged drug seizure, has since been discharged from the case.
Probe initiated
SIT constituted to probe incident
Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police Darpan Ahluwalia confirmed the suspension of ASI Sukhdev and the initiation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.
Ahluwalia said, "We have taken cognizance of the packets contents and all aspects of the case are being examined."
The SIT will look into the authenticity of the viral footage and investigate ASI Sukhdev's alleged involvement.
The team will also examine the possible involvement of other police personnel.
Twitter Post
Sukhbir Badal shares video
Welcome to the AAP model of "Law & Order"!— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 2, 2026
Khanna Police ASI was caught live on CCTV secretly hiding a packet of drugs under a mattress inside a home!@AAPPunjab promised home delivery of services, but who knew it included home-delivered drugs by the Punjab Police to frame… pic.twitter.com/cacFOLGhNB
Political backlash
Akali Dal chief slams AAP government over incident
The incident has sparked political controversy, with Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal thrashing the law and order in the state under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
He wrote on X, "@AAPPunjab promised home delivery of services, but who knew it included home-delivered drugs by.....Punjab Police to frame citizens? Is this how Punjab Police delivers "Badlav" under your supervision, Guru Dokhi @BhagwantMann?"
On Friday, another ASI was caught red-handed consuming 'chitta' in Budhlada town of Mansa while on duty.