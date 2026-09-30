Punjab Police to repatriate 14 from UK over forged e-visas
India
Punjab Police is working to bring back 14 people from the UK after they allegedly traveled from Amritsar to London in January using forged e-visas and job documents.
The group tried to claim asylum once they landed, but British authorities caught the forgery and detained them.
SIT issues warrants, probes trafficking network
A Special Investigation Team, or SIT, found evidence of document forgery and warrants have been issued for all 14.
They are also digging into a wider trafficking network that may involve airline staff and travel agents: one clue was a single phone number used for booking multiple tickets.
Forensic checks are underway, and Punjab Police is teaming up with UK authorities to break up the racket.