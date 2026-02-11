Punjab Police's massive 3-day anti-gang, anti-drug operation wraps up
Punjab Police just wrapped up Operation Prahaar-2, a huge three-day push to tackle gang crime across the state.
Starting Monday, February 9, 2026, around 12,000 personnel were deployed, targeting wanted criminals and gangsters.
By February 11, more than 8,200 raids had led to thousands being rounded up.
Operation Prahaar-2 in numbers
In total, police arrested 3,260 people—including 135 known offenders—and held another 1,450 as a preventive step. They also seized a haul of weapons and drugs: nearly 5kg of heroin, close to ₹30 lakh cash, plus stacks of pills and opium.
As part of the ongoing anti-drug drive, 164 drug smugglers were arrested on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.
Since the anti-drug campaign's launch last year, nearly 49,000 drug-related arrests have been made.