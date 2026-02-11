Punjab Police's massive 3-day anti-gang, anti-drug operation wraps up

Operation Prahaar-2 in numbers

In total, police arrested 3,260 people—including 135 known offenders—and held another 1,450 as a preventive step. They also seized a haul of weapons and drugs: nearly 5kg of heroin, close to ₹30 lakh cash, plus stacks of pills and opium.

As part of the ongoing anti-drug drive, 164 drug smugglers were arrested on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Since the anti-drug campaign's launch last year, nearly 49,000 drug-related arrests have been made.