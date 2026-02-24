Punjab: Power supplier in cash crisis after billing system change

Billing for homes and small businesses is mostly back on track, but big industrial customers are still facing glitches. Since these large users generate significant revenue, the hiccups are hitting PSPCL's finances hard. Different regions got the new system at different times, so some areas are still catching up.

Chief engineer promises fixes

Chief Engineer Sukhwinder Singh says these are just early-stage issues and promises fixes "These will be fixed within a day or two." as everyone settles into the new setup.

The goal was smoother and more accurate billing—but for now, it's a bumpy ride that could impact state finances if not sorted quickly.