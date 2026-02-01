Punjab: Prince shoots classmate Sandeep, then kills himself India Feb 13, 2026

A heartbreaking incident unfolded at Mai Bhago Law College in Punjab's Tarn Taran on February 9, where Prince Raj (20) shot and killed his classmate Sandeep Kaur (19) inside a classroom, then turned the gun on himself.

The attack was caught on CCTV and quickly spread online.

Sandeep Kaur's mother and other family members say Prince had been harassing Sandeep for months and shot her after she refused his marriage proposal—she was already engaged to someone else.