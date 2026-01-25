Punjab ramps up security with 6,000 extra cops for Republic Day
With Republic Day just around the corner, Punjab isn't taking any chances—6,000 more police officers are now on duty across the state.
The goal? Keep things peaceful and smooth during the January 26 celebrations.
DGP Gaurav Yadav has told all senior officers to stay sharp until everything wraps up.
What's happening on the ground?
Police teams under "Gangster Te Vaar" are out checking vehicles and keeping an eye on anyone acting sketchy—even hotels and inns are getting surprise checks.
Special DGP Arpit Shukla is encouraging everyone to pitch in: if you spot something off, just call 112.
Why so serious this year?
There's been a national alert about possible coordinated or suicide attacks, with heightened security in Jammu & Kashmir and along the Line of Control.
A cryptic message ("26-26") has put anti-terror squads on high alert, so you'll see more checkpoints and patrols than usual.
All these steps are about making sure everyone can celebrate safely.