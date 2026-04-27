Punjab reports 197 farm fires as wheat harvesting kicked off
Punjab has reported 197 farm fires between April 15 and April 25, 2026, right as wheat harvesting kicked off.
The numbers jumped sharply on April 25 with 46 new cases in a single day.
These fires are a recurring issue every harvest season, and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) is keeping a close watch.
Hoshiarpur tops Punjab farm fire tally
Hoshiarpur district tops the list with 24 incidents so far, followed by Bathinda and others.
While this year's count is slightly lower than last year's at this point, there's concern that delayed harvesting from unexpected rains could push numbers up.
The PPCB is encouraging in-situ residue management and has deployed the Parali Protection Force to help curb these fires.
Nodal officer Rajeev Gupta says he's hopeful these efforts will make a real difference despite ongoing challenges.