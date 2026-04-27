Punjab reports 197 farm fires as wheat harvesting kicked off

Hoshiarpur tops Punjab farm fire tally

Hoshiarpur district tops the list with 24 incidents so far, followed by Bathinda and others.

While this year's count is slightly lower than last year's at this point, there's concern that delayed harvesting from unexpected rains could push numbers up.

The PPCB is encouraging in-situ residue management and has deployed the Parali Protection Force to help curb these fires.

Nodal officer Rajeev Gupta says he's hopeful these efforts will make a real difference despite ongoing challenges.